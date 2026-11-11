Will Toyota's Reborn Scion Brand Make It In The US Market?

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump said that his administration would pave the way for something unique. In Japan, there is an entire class of small vehicles often aimed at younger drivers. It's called the kei car and now, several months after Trump said he would welcome such cars, Toyota is taking him up on that offer. It's going to relaunch the Scion brand and do so with a small pickup. The catch? It's right-hand drive, isn't allowed on the highway, and is so slow that a decently fit cyclist can pass it on a bicycle. Buckle up because there's a lot to break down. Dubbed the Kei-01, this little truck from Scion by Toyota — yes, that's the real brand name — has the bones of something very interesting. At its heart is a 660cc three-cylinder engine that routes power to all four wheels via a CVT. Toyota says that it offers selectable four-wheel drive, a fancy fold-down cargo bed, and creature comforts like heating and AC. Sadly, there's one other issue we haven't mentioned just yet. You can't buy one unless it's for a fleet. Let's dig into the details.



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