Will US Built Toyotas Sell Well In Japan?

For decades, American automotive executives have complained that Japanese regulations and requirements have served as non-tariff barriers that have blocked U.S. automakers from selling vehicles in Japan.

Meanwhile, it's been more than 40 years since Honda (1982) and Nissan (1983) began producing vehicles in Ohio and Tennessee, respectively, followed by Toyota in Kentucky in 1988.

These initial plants opened the floodgates to a U.S. vehicle market that would soon become arguably the most diverse and the most competitive on the planet as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and Volvo would come from overseas to set up manufacturing in the U.S. for the U.S.