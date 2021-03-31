Will WE Be Driving A Lexus, Giving Out Free Money And As COOL As Dick Van Dyke At NINETY-FIVE YEARS-OLD?!

Dick Van Dyke is living up to his reputation as one of Hollywood's most affable and legendary stars after the 95-year-old was spotted handing out wads of cash to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The beloved Mary Poppins star, who played chimney sweep Bert in the 1964 classic alongside Julie Andrews, gave back to members of his community while running errands in Malibu on Tuesday afternoon.



The actor stopped by the Malibu Community Labor Exchange on Civic Center Way, a non profit organization that helps people find day jobs in the area.



What an icon and the Spies say GOD BLESS Dick Van Dyke! Nice to hear a good story in these crazy times.





Read Article