Will YOU Be In LARGE? Rivian Files To Go Public.

The company wrote in its filing, “We are a development stage company and have not generated material revenue to date. Vehicle production and deliveries began in September 2021.” Rivian beat Tesla, GM and Ford to the market with an electric pickup, the R1T, which has received glowing early reviews. The company plans to launch a seven-passenger SUV called the R1S in December, it said in the filing.



CEO RJ Scaringe, who has a Ph.D. from the Sloan Automotive Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, founded Rivian in 2009.



Amazon and Ford each own more than 5% of the company.



Will YOU be a buyer and will people that invest get TESLA rich from the shares over time?





