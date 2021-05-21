Will YOU Be Using THIS App In YOUR Car To Keep The Streets SAFE?

Citizen, the crime tracking and neighborhood watch app, has confirmed reports that it is considering a program to send private security forces to respond to users in distress.



The pilot program was revealed in internal emails leaked to Motherboard, and Citizen confirmed that it is testing the program on a small scale in Los Angeles in a statement to DailyMail.com on Friday.



It comes after a mysterious Citizen-branded patrol vehicle was seen prowling the streets of Los Angeles, which was recently linked to private security firm Los Angeles Professional Security (LAPS).



'LAPS offers a personal rapid response service that we are trialing internally with employees as a small test with one vehicle in Los Angeles,' a Citizen spokesperson said.



'For example, if someone would like an escort to walk them home late at night, they can request this service.'



Have you used or will you use this now that you know it's a thing?





