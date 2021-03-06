Will YOUR EV MINE CRYPTO In The FUTURE? THIS One DOES!

NHTSA said the main behaviors that drove this increase include: impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seat belts.



While the auto industry is still working on perfecting self-driving cars, one marque is high-tailing it toward self-mining cars. Canadian outfit Daymak has just announced it’s building the world’s first automobile that can mine cryptocurrency.



The new light electric vehicle (LEV), dubbed the Spiritus, will be equipped with high-tech mining hardware and blockchain technology that will allow it to mine all kinds of crypto, from Bitcoin to Dogecoin, while it’s charging.





For those unversed in crypto lingo, mining is a way of earning cryptocurrencies by solving cryptographic equations and algorithms through computers. You can mine via any computer, including the one onboard this pioneering ride.





















Read Article