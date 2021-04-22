Will You Ever Accept The Ford Mustang Mach-E As A REAL Mustang?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Mustang. There. I said it. In fact, I've been saying it basically since this all-electric crossover debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. But I based that argument more on understanding and agreeing with Ford's logic in tying up its most iconic nameplate with its first modern, long-range electric vehicle, rather than extensive first-hand experience from behind the wheel. That changed this past week, when I spent several hundred miles behind the wheel of a Rapid Red Mustang Mach-E. I've driven nearly every Mustang variant since the revolutionary 2005 redesign, from base V6 models to supercharged V8s and track specials – as well as aftermarket jobs from Roush and Shelby – and I can say with absolute confidence that the Mach-E does all the things a pony car should, and it does them well.



Read Article