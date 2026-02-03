Will Your Next Car Be Designed By AI?

We’ve all seen the scarily realistic images created by artificial intelligence littering our social media feeds. But this got us wondering: could your next car be designed using AI? It turns out the answer is yes, at least according to automotive designers who revealed how they’ve embraced this potentially revolutionary (but also occasionally controversial) technology and how it could shape the cars of the future. Citroen design director Pierre Leclercq told us his team has been experimenting with AI as a way to inspire them, by feeding in images of all sorts of items, from a beautiful table lamp to sports-car cues, which it uses to churn out thousands of possibilities for new design details.



