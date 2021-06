More than 1,400 autonomous vehicles from more than 80 companies are being tested on US roads. As they continue to make headlines, their presence raises a few questions about how they might change society.

These hypotheticals range from serious to ridiculous–somewhere in the middle lies this question: If you were leasing a self-driving car and fell behind on payments, could it repossess itself? The repo process would certainly be easier if lenders could simply summon vehicles.