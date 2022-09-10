Will the Saudi 'Oil Cut' Be REAL Or An ILLUSION?

A group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite calls from the U.S. to pump more to help the global economy.



OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, decided at their first face-to-face gathering in Vienna since 2020 to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day from November.



Energy market participants had expected OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, to impose output cuts of somewhere between 500,000 barrels and 2 million barrels.



But with so few controlling the reigns, will the cuts be REAL or just an illusion?



Now the King told the boogie man

You have to let that raga drop

The oil down the desert way

Has been shakin' to the top



Rock the Casbah



The Clash



And on a side question...Could this video have ever been made in 2022?







