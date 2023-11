Team America has potentially scored another big win in Formula 1, as Lia Block was recently signed to represent Williams Racing in the 2024 F1 Academy season. She will be racing for ART Grand Prix, which will be sponsored by Williams.



Block is already an accomplished racer, having competed in rally, rallycross, and Extreme E. However, this will be the 17-year-old's first full season in an open-wheel racer. We have no doubt she will do well, as racing is in her DNA.





