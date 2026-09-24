Winning: Honda In Discussions To Build Ohio Assembly Plant To Skirt Tariffs

Nikkei reports that Honda is very close to confirming its first US vehicle assembly plant in two decades. Allegedly in the final stage of discussions, the Ohio-based facility is estimated to cost anything between 300 and 400 billion yen. That's up to 2.5 billion dollars at current exchange rates, with production of electrified vehicles expected to start in 2030 if negotiations with the state are finalized in a timely fashion. Honda refused to confirm the project, so every figure that you may come across on the web traces back to Nikkei's sources.



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