Wisconsin Gas Stations Sue Competitor For Keeping Prices Low

Gas prices are hurting everyone across the country right now. According to AAA, the national average for gas prices as of March 23rd is $4.23. You can try to catch a break by braving the long lines at Costco or Sam’s Clubfor gas — or you can try to find a station that’s still “cheap”. Not everyone is able to sell gas for cheap or allow other stations to sell their gas for cheap though, as Fortune reports that two Wisconsin gas stations are suing their competitor because their prices are too low.



Read Article