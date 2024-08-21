With A $60,000 Starting Price Is The VW ID Buzz PROOF The BIGGEST Lie We’ve Ever Been Fed In The Car Business Is That The Germans Are The BEST Engineers?

Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced pricing and the EPA-estimated range for the ID. Buzz, the electric reincarnation of the iconic Microbus which debuts in American driveways later this year. Pricing for ID. Buzz models will start with the Pro S at an MSRP of $59,995, Pro S Plus at $63,495, and the launch-only 1st Edition at $65,495. At 100% charge, rear-wheel-drive models will offer 234 miles of EPA-estimated range and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models will offer 231 miles of EPA-estimated range. The ID. Buzz looks like nothing else on the road, thanks to retro design cues brought fully up to date. The exterior’s oversized VW logo, short overhangs, and expansive greenhouse are paired with a variety of interior and exterior color combinations, allowing customers to express themselves with their ID. Buzz. Three different interior color worlds are carefully curated to complement the exterior colors are currently exclusive to the North American models. Today marks the first look at Copper and Moonlight. Copper gives mid-century modern vibes with rich brown leatherette seats with yellow piping, brown door inserts, and a washed wood-look dash. Dune—first seen at the ID. Buzz reveal in 2023—is a bright, airy, coastal-inspired interior, which pairs light grey leatherette seats with clay-colored piping and door inserts, along with a light wood-look dash. Moonlight, a moody dark interior, includes dark brown leatherette seats with white piping, blue door inserts and a dark wood-look dash, paired with black headliner. ID. BUZZ LINEUP Pro S The entry-level ID. Buzz Pro S starts at $59,995 MSRP. A rear-wheel-drive only model, the Pro S offers a second-row bench seat to accommodate up to seven passengers. Three single-tone exterior color options will be offered in the Pro S Trim: Candy White, Deep Black Pearl and Metro Silver. Two interior color worlds will be available: Copper and Moonlight. Destination for all ID. Buzz models is $1,550. Other standard content includes: 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) and lighted logo and light line; LED taillights; “hello” and “goodbye” head- and taillight animation; tinted second- and third-row rear windows; heated door mirrors with memory; multifunction touch steering wheel; three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; 12.9-inch infotainment display, 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit digital instrument cluster, and ID. Light driver support system; Buzz Box removeable center console; auto-dimming interior mirror; front driver, passenger and trunk three-door KESSY® keyless access with proximity unlocking and illuminated front door handles; 12-way power heated and ventilated front seats with dual armrests, massage, and memory; power folding mirrors; heated second-row outboard seats, steering wheel and washer nozzles; 9-speaker audio system; wireless App-Connect and phone charging; Volkswagen Car-Net® with Wi-Fi capability; eight 45W USB-C ports; 12V trunk outlet and 150W 110V passenger seat outlet. In addition to the IQ.DRIVE suite of features, standard driver-assistance technology includes front and rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking (not available in Puerto Rico), Dynamic Road Sign Display, and Light Assist. Pro S Plus Building from the Pro S model, Pro S Plus pricing starts at $63,495 MSRP for RWD and $67,995 for 4Motion AWD. Pro S Plus will be available in Moonlight, Dune, and Copper interior color worlds. It will be available in two single-tone exterior colors: Candy White and Deep Black Pearl. For an additional $995, eight two-tone exteriors are available: Candy White top with Cabana Blue, Blue Charcoal, Energetic Orange, Indium Grey, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, or Pomelo Yellow below; or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red below. Pro S Plus models level up the ID. Buzz experience with standard premium content. A head-up display will project key information in front of the driver, and Area View uses the car’s cameras to supplement the driver’s view of what is around the vehicle. Audiophiles will appreciate the 700-watt harman/kardonTM sound system boasting 14 speakers. Easy Open and Close on the dual power-sliding rear doors and tailgate provides excellent access to the third row and cargo space. An available Flexboard with two fabric storage bins creates a flat floor when the seats are folded. A manually-retractable tow hitch adds functionality and is completely hidden behind the rear bumper when retracted—tow ratings and full specifications will be available closer to launch. On Pro S Plus rear-wheel-drive models, bench seating is standard, with an available captain’s chair package with seating for six. Captain’s chairs and a heated windshield come standard with Pro S Plus 4Motion AWD models. The wide-open greenhouse can be further enhanced by an electrochromic panoramic smart glass roof available for an additional $1,495, which can change from transparent to opaque with the swipe of a finger. Launch-Only 1st Edition The launch-only 1st Edition starts at $65,495 MSRP for RWD and $69,995 MSRP for 4Motion AWD. It comes with the Dune interior and five two-tone exteriors: Candy White top with Cabana Blue, Energetic Orange, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, or Pomelo Yellow below. Two-tone paint is included on 1st Edition models. Based on the Pro S trim, the 1st Edition adds unique 20-inch wheels, roof rail cross bars, and 1st Edition exterior badging. Inside, all 1st Edition models are equipped with the coastal-inspired interior, and heritage-inspired floor mats. The 1st Edition also adds the electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Area View, 700-watt harman/kardon sound system, Flexboard, and easy/open sliding doors and tailgate. Rear-wheel-drive 1st Edition models only offer a rear bench, while 4Motion 1st Edition models only offer captains chairs.



