With A Driving History Like THIS How Does Tiger Woods Still Have A Driver's License?

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, had a second DUI arrest. On March 27, 2026, the 50-year-old rolled his Land Rover on Jupiter Island, Florida, reigniting a pattern that stretches back nearly two decades.

Woods hit a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home just before 2 p.m. To avoid a collision while attempting to overtake the truck ahead, Woods swerved his car but clipped its tail. His car rolled over, but Tiger Woods crawled out the passenger window unharmed.