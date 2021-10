Tesla recently announced that it delivered a record amount of cars in the third quarter of 2021.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, reportedly asked the staff to "go super hardcore" in an internal mail seen by Reuters. In the same mail, Musk told his team that the end of quarter wave was unusually high.

This is good news for Tesla. Its deliveries surged by 20% in the second quarter, which is also a record. Tesla has improved its figures six years in a row.