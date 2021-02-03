With All The Excitement Over The Sprinter, Transit, Tradesman, Etc. RV Craze, Would THIS Ford Concept Be A HIT TODAY If They Brought It To Market?

The Ford Airstream was a concept car built by Ford that made its debut at the 2007 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. ... The modern Ford Airstream concept includes a plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell drive system, called HySeries Drive, that operates exclusively on electrical power.

If Ford brought this product to life as say a plug-in hybrid and a follow up to the Bronco family would it be a HIT?

Would they called it Transit 'Airstream' edition?

