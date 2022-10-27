With All The Success Of Jeep And Bronco, WHY Hasn't GM Done Something Like This?

Agent001 submitted on 10/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:55 PM
You would think with all the success of Jeep and Bronco GM would be entertaining products like this...Just take my damn money! pic.twitter.com/QoVZgFDA6G— JeffMG (@JeffMG68) October 27, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
