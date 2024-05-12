With Almost 80% Of Global Sales The Chinese Own The EV Market

Over the past decade, Chinese automakers have staged a stunning rise in the auto industry, establishing a clear lead over the U.S. and Europe in democratizing electric vehicles. Now the latest sales data suggests that the country is so far ahead in electrification that a miracle would be needed for others to catch up or come even remotely close.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association, posted on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, indicates that China's EV market accounted for a whopping 76% of global EV sales in October. That figure represents new energy vehicles (NEVs), as they're called in China, which include both fully electric models and plug-in hybrids.