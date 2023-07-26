With Biden Plan Moving Like A Snail, 7 Automakers Band Together And Create Their Own Charging Network

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:15:09 PM

Views : 574 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: worldnewsera.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new EV public charging network joint venture will be created in North America by seven major global automakers.

 
BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis have joined forces to create “an unprecedented new charging network joint venture that will significantly expand access to high-powered charging in North America.”
 
The companies said they are targeting to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points in urban and highway locations “to ensure customers can charge whenever and wherever they need.”
 
The seven automakers say their charging network will offer an elevated customer experience, reliability, high-powered charging capability, digital integration, appealing locations, various amenities while charging. The goal is for the stations to be powered solely by renewable energy.
 


Read Article


With Biden Plan Moving Like A Snail, 7 Automakers Band Together And Create Their Own Charging Network

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)