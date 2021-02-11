With Biden's Poll Numbers In The Toilet Toyota Goes After His Additional EV Tax Credit For Union Made Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is running ads in major newspapers beginning Tuesday opposing proposed tax credits that would give consumers a $4,500 discount on electric vehicles made by unionized autoworkers. The union tax credit, which would benefit the Detroit Three over others producing and selling cars in the U.S. because their workforces are members of the United Auto Workers, would be among up to $12,500 in consumer rebates for EVs under Democrats’ proposed $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate package. “Let’s not play politics with the environment, the American autoworker, or the American consumer,” Toyota says in the ad, which the company said will be published this week in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and The Detroit News, among others.



Read Article