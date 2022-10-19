With Biden's Recession, The Lack Of Inventory And Positive Charging Infrastructure Experiences, Are We On the VERGE Of An EV BACKLASH?

SHOCKER. The economy just keeps getting worse and worse since 2020.



Inflation, gas prices, energy...



Some people this winter will have to choose between EATING and HEATING this winter.



And in the car business, it has been steadily slowing these last couple months. Dealers are advertising discounts and incentives but if you follow the wholesale market, cars are losing steam bigtime at the auctions.



Even Tesla stock is taking a hit. Down to 208 after hours.



In my circle of friends I'm not hearing ANY of them talking about potential car purchases before year end.



And if they are, it's not about EV's. Even Tesla.



We've been noticing what seems to be a trend in the market and in the media. The consumers DIDN'T buy as many electrics as the media and Biden's team had yearned for.



MOST of the articles talked about recalls, BAD charging experiences and how the gov't is trying to force people into them.



Are we at the beginning of a social backlash AGAINST EV's?



Let's be honest. When you look at the dates that some states like California want to end ICE car sales, any sentient human being knows they will NEVER meet the target and the will have to push it out WAY further than anyone wants to admit.



And we heard today since Biden has taken office not even ONE major EV charging station has been built under his plan.



Are you feeling this much stronger anti-ev vibe where you are?













