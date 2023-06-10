With Billions Invested In Bike Lanes Would You Dare To Ride To Work?

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the number of people cycling to work in the U.S. is on the decline. The site found that despite millions being invested in cycling infrastructure across America, the number of people regularly riding to work has fallen by 75,000 compared with pre-pandemic levels. But when you look at the state of our roads, is there any wonder people are giving up on their cycle to work? It sucks out there. I’ve been cycling to work basically since I entered full-time employment. First in Lincoln, Sheffield, and London in the U.K. and then in New York, where I’ve been riding around town for the past two and a half years. And despite the Big Apple boasting 1,375 miles of bike lanes and pledging to increase that figure every year, it’s not a fun place to ride to work.



