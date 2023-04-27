With Chaos Like THIS Already, Costco Won't Be Adding EV Charging Stations To Their Plan

It would probably be safe to say Costco doesn't need to do anything to drive traffic to its stores. However, it would seem the company would be eyeing the prospects of installing EV chargers, especially in key locations. However, it was recently shared that the company has no intention of doing so for years. Costco tends to be on the cutting edge when it comes to products and how it runs its business. As you may remember, it was one of the first store chains to add electric car charging stations, though it got rid of them way back in 2011. However, during the company's recent earning call, CFO Richard Galanti said Costco won't be bringing back EV chargers "in the next few years."



