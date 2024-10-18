With China Setting Up Shop In The EU To Avoid Tariffs, Automakers Want To Know Where All These Extra Cars Are Going

Agent009 submitted on 10/18/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:22 AM

Views : 132 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Carlos Tavares might have his hands full with challenges at Stellantis in North America, but that hasn’t stopped him from bluntly sounding the alarm about the future of European car manufacturing. The Stellantis CEO sees the writing on the wall—Europe’s automotive sector is teetering on the edge of overcapacity, and he believes local carmakers may be forced to shut down plants as a result.
 
The cause? Not just weak demand or shifting markets, but the influx of Chinese EV makers establishing operations right in Europe’s backyard.
 


Read Article


With China Setting Up Shop In The EU To Avoid Tariffs, Automakers Want To Know Where All These Extra Cars Are Going

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)