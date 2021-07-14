With Designer's Who Can Create Concepts GORGEOUS Like THIS, WHY Are They Putting DUDS On The Market As UGLY As THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 7/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:10 PM

Views : 518 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tell us Spies, with designer's on staff at BMW who can pen products like THIS:







Why do they keep shipping DUDS like THIS?




With Designer's Who Can Create Concepts GORGEOUS Like THIS, WHY Are They Putting DUDS On The Market As UGLY As THIS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)