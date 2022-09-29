With EV Charging And Gas Prices Soaring Automakers Look To A Hydrogen Future

Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car.

Many have criticized the company for exploring other avenues and seemingly ignoring battery-powered vehicles, but Toyota believes there's more than one way to skin a cat - and some automotive suppliers seem to agree. As per Automotive News, both BorgWarner and Riken are looking into developing parts for hydrogen engines.



