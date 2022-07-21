With EV Tax Credit Gone, Toyota Researches Ways To Keep ICE Vehicles In Production

While the rest of the automotive industry readies itself for the impending electric era, Toyota's hesitancy to fully embrace EVs has left many analysts scratching their heads. Yes, the company has said it will introduce 16 new battery-powered vehicles in the coming years but, so far, rival automakers are steaming past. In the USA, for example, the company sells just the bZ4X, something which may become difficult as the brand slowly runs out of EV credits. But as the Japanese giant has previously explained, it believes placing all its eggs in the electric basket is the wrong approach. Instead, Toyota has opted for a measured strategy and says it must provide its customers with a variety of options. This hasn't gone down well with environmental groups, who have accused the automaker of working against EVs.



