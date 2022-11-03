With Gas Reaching Record Prices What Does That Mean For Expensive EV Sales?

Take a look at this chart from EIA, which has been updated through January 2022. It compares hybrid and plug-in EV sales against gasoline prices.



From 1999 through 2020, there's been a pretty tight and long-standing correlation between hybrid sales and gas prices. Gas prices rise and people respond immediately by buying more hybrid vehicles with better fuel efficiency. Unfortunately, you've also seen that the opposite has been true as well: when gas prices have fallen over that period, hybrid sales have fallen. Rationally, this doesn't make much sense because an inefficient new car purchase lasts a lot longer than low gas prices. The correlation between gas prices and plug-in electric sales is similar, though, since 2010, there's been a steady underlying growth in EV sales that isn't correlated with gas prices – the sign of a market shift.



