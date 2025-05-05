With Half The World Hating Telsa How Can Elon Musk Reverse The Damage Being Done?

Tesla concluded a difficult first quarter, with deliveries down across the board and disappointing financials. However, market conditions and the anti-Tesla sentiment will likely push the EV maker into a downward spiral as people are less likely to buy its cars. A new study shows that people are reluctant to buy a Tesla, and many decide to sell theirs for fear of social stigma and vandalism. In anticipation of Tesla's Q1 2025 delivery results, many analysts predicted the carmaker would report a decrease. However, they failed to anticipate how bad the results would be. Tesla confirmed its worst quarterly deliveries in almost three years (336K units) and its biggest sales slump in history (-13% YoY). Tesla blamed these poor results on the Model Y changeover and the disruptions it caused to its four factories across the world.



Read Article