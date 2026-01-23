With Lexus Going All Hybrid, What Does That Mean For Performance?

Lexus has never chased horsepower records the way its German rivals do. It prefers something quieter, more deliberate, a long game built on smoothness, durability, and a stubborn refusal to break when driven like a normal human being. That’s why its pivot toward hybrid power across sports cars and SUVs isn’t a betrayal of character. It’s the logical next chapter. The internet tends to hear “hybrid” and imagine limp throttle response and fuel economy charts taped over driving pleasure. Lexus hears “hybrid” and sees torque fill, thermal efficiency, and a way to make performance feel effortless rather than theatrical. As more Lexus performance models and luxury SUVs adopt electrified drivetrains, the question isn’t whether they’ll be fast enough; It’s whether they’ll still feel like Lexus. The short answer is probably. The longer answer takes some explaining.



