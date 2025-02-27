With Mazda Moving Upmarket Where Does That Leave The Miata?

The market for luxury cars is booming. In the last five years, brands like Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce all raked in record sales. Ignoring the societal implications, one thing is clear: More people have huge money to spend.

That success isn't reserved just for the highest of high-end manufacturers, either. Some "attainable" luxury brands are so flush with cash that they’re turning to fashion and high-end real estate, giving buyers more ways to wrap themselves in the proverbial flag.