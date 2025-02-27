With Mazda Moving Upmarket Where Does That Leave The Miata?

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:41 AM

Views : 540 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The market for luxury cars is booming. In the last five years, brands like Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce all raked in record sales. Ignoring the societal implications, one thing is clear: More people have huge money to spend.
 
That success isn't reserved just for the highest of high-end manufacturers, either. Some "attainable" luxury brands are so flush with cash that they’re turning to fashion and high-end real estate, giving buyers more ways to wrap themselves in the proverbial flag.


Read Article


With Mazda Moving Upmarket Where Does That Leave The Miata?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)