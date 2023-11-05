With No Rivals In Sight MG's Cyberster Roadster Set To Clean Up The Segment

It’s been almost 30 years since MG last revealed a new two-seat convertible and 60 years since the last MG roadster was unveiled. You could say that this new model has been a long time coming - say hello to the MG Cyberster. The big news, of course, is that the MG Cyberster is all-electric, which means it doesn’t have any real rivals - until the Tesla Roadster, Porsche Boxster EV or even the Fisker Ronin come to market. The famous British brand, now owned by China’s SAIC, has beaten them all to the electric roadster punch, and will undercut the competition substantially with prices starting from around £50,000.



