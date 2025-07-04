With Over A Million Preorders Waiting On Launch, Why Did The Cybertruck Fail?

Despite the peculiar shape, the Tesla Cybertruck promised to be a cutting-edge vehicle from the future that was set to revolutionize the automotive industry. However, it arrived too late and with significantly toned-down features. After a short success, the Cybertruck proved a monumental failure. Here's what led to this loss of steam for one of the most anticipated vehicles in the world. In 2019, Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, undoubtedly the weirdest pickup truck ever designed. It looked like the future, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk often said and its Tesla cult followers repeated incessantly. Not entirely original, Cybertruck's design appears to have been inspired by the original Blade Runner movie, which is why its unveiling was in the same year, month, and location in which the film was set. Elon Musk made some wild promises and predictions that night on stage, although people mostly talked about Cybertruck's armored glass. That's because it shattered when Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, threw a steel ball at its windows. This moment haunted the Cybertruck (and von Holzhausen) for years, serving as inspiration for countless influencers trying to gain fame by throwing steel balls at the windows.



