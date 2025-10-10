With Porsche's Exit Of WEC Racing BMW May Now Have A Change To Dominate The Hypercar Class

Porsche’s decision to withdraw from the FIA World Endurance Championship after the 2025 season has sent shockwaves through the racing world. After years of being one of endurance racing’s defining forces, the Stuttgart brand will no longer compete in the Hypercar class. For BMW, which is preparing a major push for 2026, that news is both an opportunity and a warning. BMW M Motorsport is deep in development on a refreshed M Hybrid V8, the brand’s flagship endurance prototype. Set to compete in both the FIA WEC and IMSA series, the 2026 car introduces a series of meaningful updates aimed at sharpening performance across an increasingly competitive field. Beyond the slightly smaller kidney grilles — which still retain contour lighting — the M Hybrid V8 now features a redesigned front splitter and reworked bodywork to improve aerodynamic efficiency and cooling performance.



