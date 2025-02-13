With Recalls In The Millions Manufacturer Is Now Promoting Foot Airbags

Six airbags are now standard in almost all cars in Europe, and eight is not uncommon. An additional airbag could soon be added. And one for the feet. ZF Lifetec has developed the Active Heel Airbag. The knee airbag is already in widespread use. It complements the frontal restraint system consisting of the seat belt and frontal airbag and can further improve occupant protection by transferring some of the restraint energy into the car via the knees and thighs. To achieve this, it is necessary to ensure that the feet remain securely positioned in the footwell during a crash.



