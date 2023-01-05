With SUV Prices Soaring Is It Time For The Sedan To Make A Comeback?

Cooper Ericksen, senior vp of product, battery electrical automobiles and mobility planning and technique for Toyota Motor North America, mentioned there’ll all the time be shoppers who simply desire sedans. “We can get into the why, but the bottom line is that it’s maybe not that important. Why? Because they just feel the way they feel, and so that’s a portion of the market that we want to serve.”

Ericksen mentioned one development that’s turning into clear in advertising analysis on sedans is an fascinating swing with regards to purchaser ages.