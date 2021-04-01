With Tesla Locked Out Of Michigan, Ford Secures First Police Contract For Mach-E

A few of us at InsideEVs reside in Michigan, a state where, sadly, Tesla may not be able to legally sell its vehicles once again. We're very fond of the Ann Arbor area, due in part to its sustainability efforts. While it comes as no surprise to us that the Ann Arbor Police Department would work to transition to electric cars, we're still very excited to learn about it.

The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that it is adding two Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles to its fleet. According to reports in local news, the Ann Arbor City Council has already approved the spending of some ~$93,000 for the two 2021 Mach-E police ponies. The city's sustainability office is contributing over $30,000 toward the purchases. Level 2 chargers will also be installed, at a cost of around $5,000. Ann Arbor city fleet manager Matt Kulhanek wrote in a memo: