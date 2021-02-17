With That QUIRKY NON-PICKUP Truck Face And A Price $20k ABOVE The Tesla CyberTruck, WHO Is The Customer For A Rivian EV Pickup?

Before we all saw the Tesla CyberTruck Rivian made a splash at the NY Auto Show with their pickup and SUV concepts.



And the media all got on their knees and predicted the pickup would be loved and wanted by all. And LOOK OUT Ford, GM and RAM!



But my first impression was muted and I had a REALLY hard time with the quirky face. It looked like a Disney character.



It works better on the SUV and I actually think that will be the volume seller for them. If you consider less than 1% of the SUV market 'volume'.



But to me the pickup is wimpy looking, almost Honda Ridgeline-esque.



It just doesn't say pickup truck. It's too Dora the Explorer vs 'Like A ROCK'.



But I will give it props for a very nice interior.



And it has a few little nerdy gimmicks like the storage area under the back seats but I had a hard time envisioning WHO the customer would be for it.



ESPECIALLY, now that CyberTruck has surfaced. Because let's face reality. If there truly are a decent amount of REAL truck buyers (NOT online depositors) they're gonna go with Elon's offering.



Finally, I configured one on their site and the 400+ unit is OVER $20k MORE than the Tesla product.











So what are YOUR thoughts? WHO is the customer for an $88,000 NON-Tesla EV pickup truck?









