With The Power Grid Stressed, UK Buyers Express More Interest In EV Vehicles

Around four in 10 Brits say they want to buy an electric or hybrid car when they replace their current vehicle, according to new research. A study by automotive data firm NTT Data found consumers are increasingly interested in more eco-friendly vehicles.

The company’s survey of 2,000 British consumers revealed 39 percent intend to purchase some form of electric or hybrid car when the time comes to replace their current car. And for high-income consumers, that number is even higher, with 58 percent of those earning more than £60,000 a year planning a hybrid or electric purchase.



