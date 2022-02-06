With Their Approval Rating At an ALL-TIME LOW, Prince Harry and Meghan Cruise Through Queen's Jubilee In An AUDI? Do They HURT The Audi Brand?

Agent001 submitted on 6/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:32 PM

Views : 434 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was in high spirits as she gazed out of the window, with a more reserved Harry, 37, peeking over her shoulder while they travelled through throngs of royal fans near Buckingham Palace. The photo of the couple emerged as the Queen was spotted arriving back at Windsor Castle this afternoon, after kicking off her Platinum Jubilee and joining senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Meghan and Harry were not allowed on the balcony, following Megxit, but did join other royals in the Major General's Office overlooking Horse Guards Parade in central London.

With Harry and Meghan's approval rating at an all-time low, does them being in an AUDI hurt the brand?







With Their Approval Rating At an ALL-TIME LOW, Prince Harry and Meghan Cruise Through Queen's Jubilee In An AUDI? Do They HURT The Audi Brand?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)