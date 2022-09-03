With Things Going The Way They Are, Could Your SOCIAL SCORE Jeopardize Your Ability To DRIVE In The Next Few Years?

If we published this 5 years ago you would think it was an MSNBC Maddow-type conspiracy theory.











But this is 2022 and we live in a new world.



One where if your opinions don't follow the lefts agenda you can be banned, blocked, etc. on the social channels.



It would seem impossible this could be happening in the home of free speech and the land of the free.



YET, in 2022 Donald Trump is BANNED from Twitter but THE KREMLIN and PUTIN AREN'T!



We're of the belief that you should be able to say whatever you want no matter how dumb. That's the system everyone on earth envies.



So based on the trending sentiments and the social media channels being run and owned by people with extreme political agendas, do you think we are close to the Chinese 'social status' model.



And could they eventually use this to punish people by doing things like turning off their electric cars when THEY deem social ideas offensive?



Discuss....







