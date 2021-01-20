With Toyota AXING The Land Cruiser Is The Lexus LX NEXT? WHAT Should Lexus Replace It With?

According to a recent report, the 2021 MY Toyota Land Cruiser will be the last of its kind in the United States. The legendary nameplate has been available for more than six decades and it will go out of production after the 2021 Model Year. However, the Japanese auto major is committed to the big-sized SUV segment mainly in the developed markets and thus it will continue to explore into new territories.



So is it inevitable the Lexus LX is next?



In your opinion what do the NEXT Land Cruiser and LX have to do to get people jazzed about them and start selling in volume once again?



Discuss..





