With UK Coffers Running Low DfT Opens Dieselgate 2.0 Investigation On 47 Models

Almost a decade after Volkswagen was pilloried worldwide for using diesel defeat devices on more than 11 million cars, the so-called ‘Dieselgate’ emissions scandal is back in focus as the Department for Transport has announced that it is once again investigating the usage of such technology across the car industry, with thousands of vehicles potentially affected.

According to an investigation by The Times, the DfT has opened a probe into 11 manufacturers across 20 brands, with as many as 47 models suspected to have employed defeat devices in emissions testing, to help them cheat – and beat – the tough regulations set out.