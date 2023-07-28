With US Strategic Oil Reserves Depleted Gas Prices Begin To Surge Again

Gas prices in the US have surged to an eight-month high after foreign suppliers slashed production, and experts are warning that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico could trigger further increases.

On Friday the national average price of regular gasoline stood at $3.73-a-gallon, a sharp increase from $3.55 one month ago, though still well below the record highs seen last summer, according to AAA.

As usual, California has the highest gas prices in the nation, with an average of $4.95, and pump prices topping $6 in the Golden State's remote Mono County bordering Yosemite National Park.