With the Failure Of EVs Dealers Worried About Honda, Sony And Scout EV Future

Honda and VW are being urged not to sell their impending Scout and Sony Honda Mobility vehicles outside their established franchised dealers in the United States.

Last week, the Automotive Trade Association Executives expressed their concern at the possibility of the brands selling their vehicles directly to consumers or through an agency model where dealers receive a fee for facilitating the sale of a new vehicle. The association took out a full-page ad in the April 15 issue of Automotive News and asserted that state laws prohibit companies directly or indirectly affiliated with an established manufacturer from selling new vehicles without dealers.