Witness Testifies That Cybertrucks Doors Failed To Open In Fatal Crash

Testimony from a witness to a fatal crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Piedmont, California, last November has raised concerns about both the vehicle’s safety features and the reckless behavior of those involved. According to US court documents, the driver and three passengers were under the influence at the time of the accident, while it was also revealed that the doors could not be opened. Three of the four occupants of the Tesla were killed in the devastating crash. The family of Matthew Riordan owned the Cybertruck, and he told investigators that his friend, 19-year-old Soren Dixon, had begged him to take the truck out while at a party. Riordan ultimately relented, allowing Dixon to drive the Cybertruck, with friends Jack Nelson, Krysta Tsukahara, and Jordan Miller joining for the ride. Riordan followed behind in another car and witnessed the crash.



