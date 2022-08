Let me start off by saying how weird it is to know that “Feetfinder” is now in my browsing history on my work computer. Thinking about it, there’s probably worse stuff on there. I’m a writer, it’s my job to look up random stuff on the internet. Sometimes ideas strike by reading the comments section of certain websites. Sometimes when I turn on my computer there’s a blue screen and it takes awhile to load. Corporate IT must hate me. Here’s what I found today.



Read Article