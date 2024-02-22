Woman Caught Placing Tracking Devices In Cop Cars To Avoid Traffic Stops

Waze is a fantastic app that lets drivers stay in the know about what happens on the road, but the app has always been the subject of major controversy due to its police reporting engine. Drivers can flag speed traps on the map, letting others know where they could be fined for going over the limit.

A woman in China found a more effective way to help the truck drivers employed by her freight company avoid getting tickets and roadside inspections: monitor the location of police cars without the need for crowdsourcing.

The woman, who owns a company in Xiangyang, Hubei, came up with a risky plan that worked until one of the "hacked" cars went in for a routine inspection.