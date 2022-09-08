Woman Charged Will Killing 6 In Fiery LA Crash Was Involved In 13 Other Crashes

Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse who was allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz that barreled into a busy intersection in Los Angeles County, killing several people, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, The Los Angeles Times reports.





Prosecutors say Linton was going as fast as 90 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred Thursday. She’s accused of running a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Los Angeles.



Six people died as a result of the crash: 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant with unborn child Armani Lester; her infant son, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester; and two other adults, CBS News reports



